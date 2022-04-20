UNICOI, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Town of Unicoi’s chief of police has resigned effective immediately.

According to a spokesperson with the Town of Unicoi on Wednesday, Police Chief Andy Slagle has resigned to take on a new role with the Erwin Police Department.

Jay Elliot, who has been with the department since its establishment in 2019, is set to serve as interim police chief as the town works to find a permanent replacement, according to the spokesperson.

The town hopes to post the position as early as next week with the goal of filling the position by the end of May.