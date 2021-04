UNICOI, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Town of Unicoi cut the ribbon Friday morning on its new playground.

Jack’s Natural Playground is located at the base of the Pinnacle Trail, off Interstate 26 exit 32.

Mayor Kathy Bullen says this is the first town-operated playground within town limits.

(Photo: Town of Unicoi)

The playground includes a small cabin with lookout decks, climbing walls, a slide and swinging bridge, and more.

Jack’s Playground is open seven days a week from sunrise to sunset.