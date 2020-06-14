Town of Unicoi to host ribbon-cutting for new Mexican restaurant Friday

UNICOI, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Town of Unicoi will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its newest business, Las Guacamayas Mexican Restaurant on June 19, at 11 a.m.

The event will take place at the new restaurant which is located at 3615 Unicoi Drive.

We’re pleased to welcome Las Guacamayas to Unicoi,” said Mayor Johnny Lynch in a press release. “And we encourage everyone to join us for the ribbon cutting and come together to support a local entrepreneur.”

Owners Sandra Espinoza-Marquez and Jose Angel Marquez recently relocated their business from Erwin to Unicoi and brought new life into the former Unicoi Grill location, the release stated.

According to the release, with more than 13 years in the restaurant industry, they are focused on serving traditional Mexican cuisine and are excited to have many family members working within the business.

“We are open and welcome the community to come share and enjoy our food.” said owner Sandra Espinoza Marquez.

Las Guacamayas officially opened on June 9 and while the menu is diverse, some of its most popular dishes include the burrito guacamaya, mexican tacos, gorditas, micheladas and non-alcoholic margaritas and pina coladas.

One entre that can only be found exclusively at Las Guacamayas is the “Las Guacamayas Plate,” which includes pork, asada, chicken and cactus served with rice, beans, grilled jalapeno cambray onions and tortillas, as well as a special salsa that can be ordered as either spicy or mild.

Business hours for Las Guacamayas will be Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Visit them on Facebook to learn more about the restaurant. To learn more about the ribbon-cutting ceremony, click HERE.