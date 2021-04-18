Town of Unicoi to host playground ribbon cutting

UNICOI, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Town of Unicoi will host a ribbon cutting for a new playground on Friday, April 23.

The playground called “Jack’s Natural Playground” will be the first town-operated playground within the city limits, according to the press release.

The playground will have a small cabin with lookout decks, slanted climbing walls and swinging bridge, among other things.

According to the press release, the playground was designed and constructed by town maintenance department technicians, Danny Coffee and Tony Street.

The ribbon cutting will take place on Friday at 9 a.m. at the Pinnacle Trail Head.