Town of Unicoi to host free drive-in movie at Clinchfield Caboose on Sept. 19

UNICOI, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Town of Unicoi will be hosting a free drive-in movie on Saturday, September 19.

According to a release from the town, the movie will be shown at the Tourist Information Center at 106 Unicoi Village Place.

The release says the “recently relocated Clinchfield Caboose CRR111 will support the screen” for the movie.

“We’ve never tried a drive-in movie before,” said Communications and Programs Director Ashley Shelton. “But COVID has changed a lot of things this year and we’re just happy we’ve found a way to give the community something to do that’s relatively low risk.”

Cars will line up back through the Mountain Harvest Kitchen parking lot.

Photo: Town of Unicoi

The movie will be a family-friendly Disney movie, according to the town. The exact movie has not been decided on yet.

An announcement will be made on the town’s website when the movie is picked.

A concession stand will be housed at the Buffalo Pavilion with food-handling precautions in place.

Concessions open at 7 p.m., and the movie will begin when it is dark.

Guests are asked to remain in their vehicles except when going to the restrooms or concession stand. Only one person per car is allowed in the concession line at a time.

Masks and social distancing are required when not in your own vehicle.