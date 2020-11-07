Town of Unicoi to host free Christmas drive-in movie Nov. 14

UNICOI, Tenn. (WJHL) – Christmas-themed fun is heading to the Town of Unicoi in the form of a drive-in movie, along with what town officials call a special appearance from a “surprise visitor.”

The Town of Unicoi will host its last free drive-in movie of the year on November 14, at 5:30 p.m. at the Tourist Information Center located at 106 Unicoi Village Place. Sound will be played through FM radio, concessions will open at 5:30 p.m., a surprise visitor is set to arrive at 6 p.m. and the Christmas movie will begin at 6:30 p.m.

“To finish up the year with a heart-warming Christmas favorite will give guests a little bit of

hope,” said Town of Unicoi Mayor Johnny Lynch. “Despite the pandemic, the holiday season is still

about family and believing in the magic of the season.”

Unicoi’s Clinchfield Caboose will hold the movie’s screen in place, with cars lining up back through the Mountain Harvest Kitchen parking lot and event sponsor Ambrosound, a local professional audio, video, lighting and staging company, handling all projection and audio.

Organizers also said in a press release, that someone from the movie which will be shown will make a surprise appearance during the festivities and have a special gift for every child.

“I can give a little hint that the movie involves a train,” said Communications and Programs Director Ashley Shelton. “Which will be a lot of fun since we’re showing it at the caboose. We definitely have some movie-themed surprises planned.”

Concessions will include hot dogs, nachos and cheese, hot chocolate, cookies and more, officials say. The Doug Hopson Buffalo Pavilion will house the concession stand and food-handling precautions will be taken, including masks and gloves and one person to handle money while another handles food in an effort to mitigate the risk of COVID-19 exposure.

“We’ve really enjoyed the drive-in movies this year and we can’t wait for the Christmas-themed version,” said Candice Jones, local Unicoi resident, mother of two, and a winner of the Halloween Costume Contest held at the October movie. “It’s been hard with COVID keeping so many things either closed or canceled, so these events have been a rare source of fun for our family.”

Officials say the movie will start at dark and guests should remain in their vehicles except for restrooms and concessions, and only one person from each car is allowed in the concession line.

Masks are required when guests are out of the vehicle and everyone is asked to practice social distancing. An event map may be viewed on the town’s website in addition to the announcement of which movie will be showing.

For more information or the movie title, visit the Town of Unicoi’s Facebook page. Information is also available on the town’s website at UnicoiTN.net.