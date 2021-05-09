Town of Unicoi to hold 18th annual strawberry festival

UNICOI, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Town of Unicoi will hold the 18th annual Wayne Scott Strawberry Festival on Saturday, May 15.

The festival, presented by Scott’s Stawberries and Tomato Farms, will happen from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Unicoi Elementary School.

The festival will not only feature strawberries but also a car show, live music and more.

Some entertainers scheduled include the Unicoi County High School Bluegrass Band, Zach McNabb & the Tennessee Esquires and the Tennessee Hills Mountain Melodies House Band.

“The festival has gone through some major changes this year,” the press release said. “We’ve added quite a few activities, lots of new vendors and even some new musical styles, so I think guests are definitely in for a treat after not having any festivals last season.”

The vendor registration deadline is May 13.

For a full list of activities and a line up, visit exploreunicoi.com.