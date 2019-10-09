Town of Unicoi to announce new police chief Friday at 25th Anniversary Celebration

UNICOI, Tenn. (WJHL) – A big announcement for the Town of Unicoi will be made on Friday at the town’s 25th Anniversary Celebration.

According to a release from the town, the new police chief will be announced Friday night during the event at 6 p.m.

The announcement and swearing-in of the new chief will be made at the Tourist Information Center on Unicoi Village Place.

The festival will also feature live music, an art gallery, inflatables, food and a fireworks display at 8:30 p.m.

The festival begins at 5 p.m. and concludes with the fireworks.

