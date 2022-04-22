UNICOI, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Town of Unicoi is looking forward to once again hosting its annual Wayne Scott Strawberry Festival next month.

Organizers say lots of effort is going into this year’s festival, which returned in 2021 after taking a year off due to COVID-19. The Strawberry Festival will feature crafts, live music and plenty of food.

Naturally, several of those foods will be strawberry-themed with items like strawberry funnel cakes, angel food cakes and others.

“As far as it starting back, vendors are super excited,” said Amanda Sawyer, the town’s interim communications director. “We’re still looking to have over a hundred vendors with food, crafts. Everybody who’s been a part of it in the past is just super excited to jump back in.”

The town is even taking an extra step to prepare residents for the weekend of the festival.

“We are going to be doing a few weeks leading up to it a scavenger hunt around town that you can win a prize and come and redeem it for a t-shirt and maybe a free meal,” Sawyer said.

In 2022, organizers anticipate more than 100 vendors. Anyone interested in a vendor space can still apply as of Friday.

The festival will be held on May 21 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Unicoi Elementary on Massachusetts Avenue. The school’s field will be used for the festival and streets near the school will be closed.