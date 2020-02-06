1  of  3
Town of Unicoi opens shelter in response to flooding

UNICOI, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Town of Unicoi is opening a shelter on Thursday due to the heavy flooding in the area.

The shelter will be located at the Tourist Information Center at 106 Unicoi Village Place off exit 32.

Town officials say several parts of town like Massachusetts Avenue are flooding.

The shelter will open immediately.

