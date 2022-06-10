UNICOI, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Town of Unicoi on Friday morning announced it filled the police chief role.

According to a news release, Nick Hughes will step into the role on June 27 after working 16 years in law enforcement. Most recently, Hughes worked as a K-9 officer at the Jonesborough Police Department.

Hughes also has experience working on drug task forces and criminal investigations, the release stated.

This announcement followed after Town of Unicoi officials completed interviews and came to a consensus on Thursday.