Town of Unicoi hosting community yard sale June 5

UNICOI, Tenn. (WJHL) — The town of Unicoi’s community yard sale is set to kick off from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 5 at the tourist information center at 106 Unicoi Village Pl.

Registration is now open by calling 423-735-0517 or emailing recreationaide@unicoitn.net.

“There will be plenty of bargains,” said Ashley Shelton, the communications and programs director. “We always have a good turnout for our yard sales, but we think this one will be even bigger given that we’re only hosting one this year.”

The community yard sale isn’t strictly for household treasures — it’s also open to handmade crafters, fresh produce vendors and food trucks.

“We discontinued the farmers market, which included a weekly yard sale,” said Shelton. “So, we’re opening this yard sale up to anyone who wants to participate, kind of a one-day market that includes an array of items.”