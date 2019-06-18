LIVE NOW /
Town of Unicoi could get its own police department

Unicoi leaders want to establish a police department to patrol the town of approximately 3,570 people.

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen leaders decided to allocate $100,000 for the department.

That money would go toward one full-time and one part-time officer.

According to town mayor Johnny Lynch, a police department is necessary to enforce town ordinances and codes. The officers would also be able to work community events to make sure codes are being enforced.

A timeline for the department to open and start patrolling has not been established.

