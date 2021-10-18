Town of Unicoi celebrates grand opening of new travel center

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A new travel center will greet drivers on Interstate 26 in Unicoi County.

The Town of Unicoi hosted a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony for the center on Monday. It is located on Unicoi Road at Exit 32 off I-26.

Town leaders told News Channel 11 their hope is that the new center will encourage growth in the area and boost local business.

“Looking at the town of Unicoi, specifically, there’s only two gas stations here, so having another place for people to be able to stop and get gasoline will definitely benefit the economy,” said Eli Bare, the Unicoi County communications director. “Having options on this side of town for food and just for people to stop off will definitely bring people to the town. It will help the other businesses in the area.”

The travel center can be found near the town’s Tourist Information Visitors Center.