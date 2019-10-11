Town of Unicoi swears in new police chief

UNICOI, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Town of Unicoi has announced Andy Slagle as its first police chief.

PREVIOUS STORY: Town of Unicoi to announce new police chief Friday at 25th Anniversary Celebration

According to a release from the Town of Unicoi, Slagle was announced as the new police chief Friday night during the town’s 25th Anniversary Celebration.

Slagle was sworn-in by Mayor Johnny Lynch.

“We’ve been working toward this goal for more than 10 years,” the Lynch said. “I’m proud to see it finally taking shape, and knowing that we can now put some teeth behind our codes is a huge relief. That’s not something the Sheriff’s office can provide, so it was important we step up to the plate and do our part too.”

The release says Slagle spent eight years in the Army National Guard and has over 12 years of experience in law enforcement, most of which comes from working with the Unicoi County Sheriff’s Department.

Slagle and his wife and children are residents of Erwin and are active parts of their community.

“I’m thrilled for the challenge in front of me,” said Police Chief Slagle. “I love this community and I’m honored to have been chosen not only to protect it, but to help create a structured program for code enforcement, event security, traffic control, and overall growth for the town.”