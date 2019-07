UNICOI, Tenn. (WJHL) — The town of Unicoi is now accepting applications for its new police department.

Alderman Kathy Bullen tells us the Board of Mayor and Alderman voted “4 to 1” this week to create a police department.

The town has already budgeted more than $100,000 to cover the cost of salaries.

It’s also looking at grant options to fund any potential overtime.

People interested in applying are asked to contact town hall during regular business hours.