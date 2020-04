UNICOI, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Town of Unicoi is warning residents of four roads in town that are completely impassable and under water.

According to a release from the town, Police Chief Andy Slagle says the following roads are impassable:

Springbrook

Willow Pond

Massachusetts Ave

Golf Course Rd

Anyone needing assistance can call the police department at 423-220-0025 or call 911 if it’s an emergency.

Drivers are warned not to drive through standing water.