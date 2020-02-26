Town of Richlands offers aid with utilities to those affected by recent flooding

RICHLAND, Va. (WJHL) – Town officials in Richlands, Virginia are hoping to help hundreds in the areas impacted by recent flooding.

Council members have decided to help the affected families by offering assistance with utilities.

Council members have worked out a 90-day extension for utility bills.

Town Manager Tim Taylor says people whose homes were affected by the floods can call town hall and an administrator will help them with payment plans.

You can reach the town hall by calling (276) 964-2566.