Town of Marion accepting dilapidated houses for donation

MARION, Va. (WJHL) — In an effort to improve the community, the Town of Marion is accepting dilapidated houses for donation.

The town says it has already acquired eight houses and is working with property owners on another three.

“A lot of times, someone inherits a property but they live in another community and just don’t have the time or resources to take down a house that’s not in livable shape,” Ken Heath, Marion’s director of community and economic development, said in a release. “They’re eyesores, and not through anybody’s fault. But they hurt an entire neighborhood.”

The town says dilapidated homes remain on the tax rolls, which can cause a financial burden for owners.

“One was donated by the bank, the Town purchased a couple at tax sale, and a couple have been outright donated just to clear up the taxes,” Heath said. “On each one, the Town gets the permits, clears the lot, and provides green space in these neighborhoods, replacing dangerous buildings that pull surrounding property values down.”

Heath also said he would like to see new homes built in place of dilapidated houses.

Anyone interested in donating a house or property to the town should contact Heath at kheath@marionva.org or call (276) 378-5026.