Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect a press release from the Lee County Public Service Authority (PSA).

JONESVILLE, Va. (WJHL) — A boil water notice was issued for Town of Jonesville water customers on Thursday.

According to town officials, all Jonesville Water customers and the Lee County PSA Fleenortown community are under the advisory.

Customers are advised to not drink tap water without bringing water to a rolling boil for at least a minute and letting it cool before drinking.

