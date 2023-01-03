JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Town of Jonesborough is looking at ways to improve its water system and Mayor Chuck Vest told News Channel 11 that officials have been planning upgrades for a few years.

Vest said last week’s water issues have only made the need for updates even more urgent.

The upgrades they’ve made so far include replacing the water meters with units that can read quickly and automatically. Long term, the town reportedly has plans to replace its current treatment plant and pump station.

“It’s, you know, towards the end of its lifecycle, so we want to be in front of that. Replacing the treatment plant, I think we need to increase capacity,” said Vest. “So part of that phase is also going to be, you know, looking at the amount of water tanks we have in town to see if we need more capacity there.”

The town is also phasing out the use of PVC pipes in favor of longer-lasting ductile piping.