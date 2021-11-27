Town of Jonesborough kicked off the Christmas season Saturday with tree lighting and more

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Jonesborough kicked off the Christmas festivities on Saturday night with several activities.

The town held its Christmas tree lighting as well as other events such as their ‘Whoville‘ event where participants were encouraged to dress up a character from the Whoville, and readings of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”

Courtesy: Town of Jonesborough

Santa Claus as well as Mrs. Claus, and the Grinch made an appearance at the event and attendees took many photos with each of them.

In addition, the town participated in ‘Small Business Saturday‘ which gave shoppers the chance to cross a few items off their Christmas lists at some local shops.