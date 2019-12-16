Town of Greeneville receives over $7,500 donation for all-inclusive playground in Hardin Park

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Town of Greeneville received over $7,500 in donations from multiple local groups for the construction of an all-inclusive playground to be built in Hardin Park.

According to a release from Main Street: Greeneville, the GFWC Greeneville Woman’s Club is a local non-profit civic organization.

As a member of the global General Federation of Women’s Clubs, the organization includes community improvement projects as part of their mission.

Left to right: GFWC Greeneville Woman’s Club President Kathy Bird, Modern Woodmen Chapter Activity Coordinator Vera Ann Myers, Town of Greeneville Parks & Rec Tim Bowman, accepting the check; and, Financial Representative for Modern Woodmen Jake Ottinger.

According to the release, the GFWC Community Improvement Program Award, which is designed to meet the needs of individual communities, also provides a platform for enhancing relationships between GFWC clubs and their communities.

Modern Woodmen stepped in with a matching grant.

Jake Ottinger, Financial Representative and Vera Ann Myers, chapter activity coordinator with Modern Woodmen, made arrangements for their organization to provide a matching grant, up to $2500 to be added to the monies raised by the club, the release read.

The GFWC Greeneville Woman’s Club teamed up with Main Street: Greeneville, Inc. for The Taste of Greeneville event held each year in May to raise money to add to the Club’s already budgeted funds for their CIP.

The club’s proceeds from this event along with a designated amount already in the budget have allowed them to add $5073.72 raised to the Modern Woodmen match of $2500 for a total award of $7573.72 to the Town of Greeneville to be used for accessories within the playground.