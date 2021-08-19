Town of Greeneville: Low to no water in downtown areas on Monday for waterline repairs

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Officials with the Town of Greeneville released that there will be “low to no water” in the downtown area on Monday and possibly Tuesday of next week.

Water Commission crews will start removing a water line at the East Depot and College streets intersection on August 23 at 8 a.m.

This may affect access to water in the following areas:

East Church Street

McKee Street

Main Street

South College Street will be closed from East Church Street to Summer Street; East Depot Street will be closed from North College Street to South Main Street; Academy Street will be closed from East Church Street to East Depot Street.