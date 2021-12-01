Town of Greeneville implements new safety measures for Christmas parade

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Greeneville has made changes to parade safety for this year’s upcoming Christmas parade scheduled to take place on Dec. 5 at 2 p.m.

According to a release, parade attendees are asked to not park on Main Street after 1 p.m. on Sunday as parking spots on Main Streets and along the parade route will be used as spectator standing areas.

This move, according to the release is designed to create the safest possible environment for those attending and participating in the parade.

Parking will be available in several parking lots located throughout the downtown area.