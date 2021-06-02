Town of Greeneville accepting parade entries for 2021 American Downtown celebration

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Town of Greeneville is accepting entries for its 4th of July Parade.

According to a release from the town, the Andrew Johnson Bank Parade will be part of the town’s ninth annual American Downtown celebration.

The parade actually starts at sunset around 9:15 p.m. on Saturday, July 3.

“To commemorate the 25th reunion of the USS Greeneville, the theme of this year’s parade is ‘We All Live In A Greene Submarine,’ a local twist on the Beatles hit from 1968,” the release states.

Town officials say the move to nighttime parades started in 2019.

“We’re so excited to return to our ‘normal’ nighttime parade after modifying to a caravan in 2020,” American Downtown organizer Amy Rose said. “I can’t wait to see how everyone’s green submarines and other patriotic entries light up Main Street.”

Special guests at the parade include U.S. Navy crew members of the USS Greeneville. All local first responders and health care workers are also invited to gather near the front of the parade to be recognized for their service during the pandemic. As is custom, local veterans are also welcome to participate in the parade.

Any group, business, church or organization wishing to participate should submit an entry form and get a parade permit by June 19. There is no entry fee. Permits are available at the Greeneville Town Hall and online.

Patricipants in the parade are asked to decorate their entries in a patriotic theme, dress patriotically and attempt to follow the theme of “We All Live in a Greene Submarine.” Lights are also encouraged since it is a nighttime parade. Fireworks and sparklers are not allowed.

For more details on the parade, call Chan Humbert at 423-329-7400 or click here. The full release detailing the parade times and routes is also included below: