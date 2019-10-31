Town of Erwin moves trick-or-treating event to Friday night

ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL)- The Town of Erwin has officially moved its fall festival and trick-or-treating event to Friday.

According to Erwin’s Police Chief Regan Tilson, the event was originally scheduled to take place in downtown Erwin on Halloween.

Organizers moved the event indoors due to the rainy forecast, but Thursday afternoon re-scheduled the event again to take place on Friday.

Now, Erwin will hold the event from 6-8 p.m. Friday in the downtown area.

Tilson said in a news release, “The safety of our citizens and visitors is our primary concern. Please join us tomorrow for much better weather and a safe and happy Halloween.”

