Town of Erwin got into the Christmas spirit with its annual Christmas parade

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Spectators lined the streets of Erwin on Saturday to watch the Town’s annual Christmas parade.

The parade featured floats, dancers, music and more on Main and Love Street.

Kids collected bundles of candy, necklaces and many more items that were thrown into the crowd by parade participants.

Everyone has a reason that they love to come out and watch the parade and for some, the parade is a tradition that has been shared for generations.

“This is my hometown, I don’t live here anymore, but I love to come home for this,” said parade attendee Jill Chamblee.

The theme of this year’s parade was “A sleigh ride with you,” and of course the Santa Claus made an appearance on the last float in the parade.