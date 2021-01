Photo: Town of Chilhowie, Virginia via Facebook

CHILHOWIE, Va. (WJHL) – The Town of Chilhowie swore in its new Chief of Police on Monday.

Chief Andrew Moss was sworn in by Smyth County Circuit Court Clerk John Graham.

Other town officials were in attendance for the ceremony.

Chief Moss had previously served as a lieutenant of the Marion Police Department. He had been at MPD since 1995.