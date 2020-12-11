Town of Chilhowie, Va. names Lt. Andrew Moss of Marion PD new chief of police

CHILHOWIE, Va. (WJHL) – The Town of Chilhowie has a new police chief.

According to a post from the town, Marion Police Lieutenant Andrew Moss was named the new Chief of Police for the Town of Chilhowie on Thursday night.

The post says Moss was selected after a long search that was done in conjunction with the Virginia Association of Police Chiefs.

Moss has been with the Marion Police Department since 1995.

Former Police Chief Steve Price retired earlier in 2020, leading to the search for a new chief.

The Town Council and a panel of police chiefs interviewed six finalists for the position before giving approval to select Moss.

In the post, Chilhowie Mayor Gary Heninger said they believe Moss will be a great addition.

“I am honored to be selected to be Chilhowie’s next chief,” said Moss. “I look forward to working with a fine team of officers and town leaders to serve the community.”

Moss will officially start as Chief of Police on January 4, 2021.