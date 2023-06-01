BOONE, N.C. (WJHL) — The Town of Boone will raise a Progress Pride Flag on Friday to recognize LGBTQ residents during Pride Month.

The town will host a public flag-raising ceremony at 4:30 p.m. at Town Hall, 567 West King Street.

“I am proud of Boone for once again recognizing June as Pride Month,” Councilmember Todd Carter said in a release. “It is in keeping with the values of this wonderful town that everyone is welcomed, appreciated and celebrated.”

The town first raised the Progress Pride Flag in front of Town Hall in 2022.

“I am immensely proud of our community for standing together and recognizing Pride Month for the second year,” Mayor Tim Futrelle said. “It is a testament to our shared values of compassion, respect, and acceptance. By celebrating diversity, we showcase our commitment to fostering a fellowship where everyone can thrive and be their authentic selves.”

Residents are invited to attend Friday’s ceremony.