Town of Boone lifts COVID-19 restrictions to follow state guidelines

BOONE, NC. (WJHL) – The Town of Boone has lifted all State of Emergency orders related to COVID-19 across the city after a majority Town Council vote.

According to a press release from the city, the end of the SOE lifts wider public mask mandates to state-level guidelines issued by North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper on May 14:

Masks are required in areas where the majority of the population cannot be vaccinated (childcare, schools and camps)

Masks will be required for every citizen in settings such as public transportation, health care settings and areas where groups are concentrated such as prisons and homeless shelters regardless of vaccination status.

Citizens who are not vaccinated should wear a mask and maintain social distancing in all indoor settings and outdoors if social distancing is not possible.

Masks are strongly recommended for everyone at crowded indoor events.

The Boone press release also states that all private businesses and property owners will still have the right to demand mask use and that the Boone Police Department will still actively enforce those rights.

For more information regarding the state of COVID-19 guidelines in Boone, contact town manager John Ward at john.ward@townofboone.net or call Boone Town Hall at 828-268-6200.