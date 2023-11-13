WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — The Town of Appalachia has outlined plans to restrict water usage amid the declared water shortage.

The contingency plan outlined the following restrictions and will go into effect Tuesday at 10 a.m.

All residential car washing, street washing, watering of lawns, gardens, etc., building or window washing and swimming pool operations will cease

A surcharge will be placed on all residential water consumption at a rate of $5.00 per 1,000 gallons above the 4,000 gallons limit per month

All commercial, industrial, manufacturing or processing facilities shall reduce water consumption to 80% of the average monthly usage

The Appalachia Town Council and Management urge all citizens and businesses to follow the outlined restrictions. Violations will result in the surcharge added to bills and will be considered a Class 3 misdemeanor.

Anyone with questions is asked to call the town hall at 276-565-3900.