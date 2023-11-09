WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Town of Appalachia has declared a water shortage emergency set to begin Tuesday.

The Wise County Office of Emergency Management announced over social media that the emergency is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 14.

Households in the Town will be restricted in their water usage and will not be allowed to use more than 4,000 gallons each month.

Businesses in Appalachia will also be mandated to reduce their water consumption by 20%, the office stated.

The office of emergency management said in the post that anyone exceeding those restrictions would be subject to surcharges under the Town’s ordinance. Anyone with questions is asked to call the town hall at 276-565-3900.