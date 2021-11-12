Town of Abingdon to participate in America Recycles Day

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Community members in Abingdon can lend a helping hand in keeping the area clean by joining the Town of Abingdon’s Sustain Abingdon Committee and Keep Southwest Virginia Beautiful on America Recycles Day.

The event will provide the public with electronic recycling, document shredding and recycling options for aluminum cans and cardboard on Nov. 13 from 9 a.m. until noon at the Abingdon Police Department at 423 W. Main St.

While all these services are free, community members are encouraged to bring donations of gently used clothing or shoes, non-perishable food and supplies for local animal shelters. Those who donate will receive a free t-shirt while supplies last, a release from the city states.

These services are available to Abingdon residents and business owners only, and an ID or proof of address is required to participate.

For more information on the event, call 276-628-4321.