Town of Abingdon to give away free trees to interested residents

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – The Town of Abingdon is hosting a tree giveaway program.

According to a release from the town, interested people can receive up to three, one-gallon size trees.

Anyone who wants a tree can choose any combination of the four species available: White Dogwood, Redbud, Black Gum and White Oak.

If you would like to receive some of the available trees, call Town Arborist Kevin Sigmon at 276-492-2135 to reserve them.

The trees come with a packet that includes tree planting and care information.

The release states the trees can be picked up June 12 at the Coomes Recreation Center from 9-11 a.m. Any trees that aren’t picked up will be given away to other people who express interest.

The giveaway is sponsored by Food City, Sustain Abingdon, the Abingdon Garden Club and Bartlett Tree Experts.