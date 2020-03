ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – A power outage is set to occur in Abingdon on Wednesday throughout the day for repair work.

According to a release from the Abingdon Police Department, there will be an outage in the areas of Sutton Street, Colonial Road, West Main Street and Depot Square.

The outage will take place from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. while repair work is done, according to APD.

No traffic lights should be affected, and no areas should be flagged for travel.