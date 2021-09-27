Town of Abingdon releases guidance for residents ahead of Halloween

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Halloween will be celebrated in the Town of Abingdon this year on Oct. 31.

Abingdon seeks to remind those celebrating the holiday of town ordinances that are related to trick-or-treating in the town.

A release from the town states that trick-or-treating is reserved for those 12 years of age or younger, and that trick-or-treating needs to be concluded by 10 p.m.

The town also released flyers for several events that are occurring in October.

Courtesy: Town of Abingdon

For more information on the Town of Abingdon, click here to visit its website.