Town of Abingdon releases guidance for residents ahead of Halloween

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Town of Abingdon

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Halloween will be celebrated in the Town of Abingdon this year on Oct. 31.

Abingdon seeks to remind those celebrating the holiday of town ordinances that are related to trick-or-treating in the town.

A release from the town states that trick-or-treating is reserved for those 12 years of age or younger, and that trick-or-treating needs to be concluded by 10 p.m.

The town also released flyers for several events that are occurring in October.

  • Courtesy: Town of Abingdon
  • Courtesy: Town of Abingdon
  • Courtesy: Town of Abingdon
  • Courtesy: Town of Abingdon
  • Courtesy: Town of Abingdon
  • Courtesy: Town of Abingdon
  • Courtesy: Town of Abingdon

For more information on the Town of Abingdon, click here to visit its website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss