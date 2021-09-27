Town of Abingdon releases guidance for residents ahead of Halloween

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Halloween will be celebrated in the Town of Abingdon this year on Oct. 31.
Abingdon seeks to remind those celebrating the holiday of town ordinances that are related to trick-or-treating in the town.
A release from the town states that trick-or-treating is reserved for those 12 years of age or younger, and that trick-or-treating needs to be concluded by 10 p.m.
The town also released flyers for several events that are occurring in October.
For more information on the Town of Abingdon, click here to visit its website.