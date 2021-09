ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – After the removal of aluminum recycling bins from the town, Abingdon has decided to return the bins to one of the previous locations at the Harry L. Coomes Recreation Center parking lot.

According to a release from the Town of Abingdon, the aluminum recycling bins will only be accepting household aluminum cans at this time. Other recyclables like metals, plastics and cardboard should not be placed in the bins.

Photo: Town of Abingdon

Space in the bins will be limited, according to the town.