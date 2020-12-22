Town of Abingdon creates interactive map to track Santa’s trip through Washington County, Va.

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – The Town of Abingdon announced that its GIS (Geographic Information Systems) Specialist has created an interactive map that families can use to track Santa Claus in Washington County, Virginia.

The online map will follow Kris Kringle on Christmas Eve as he makes his deliveries in the county.

The map shows Santa’s route, which starts up at the county line near Chilhowie, then heads to Glade Spring, Saltville, through rural areas of the county, then on to Abingdon.

After finishing his Abingdon deliveries, Santa will bring cheer through more of the county, stop in Damascus and cap off Washington County with Bristol.

From Washington County, Virginia, Santa heads right for Tennessee!

The map predicts Santa will arrive in Washington County at 10:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve, so be ready to start checking the map.

Map creators warn those of you tracking Santa to be sure to be asleep if you happen to hear sleigh bells!

You can view the map by clicking here.