Town of Abingdon changes venue to accommodate audience for challenged Pal’s development meeting

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — The audience at the Council for the Town of Abingdon meeting that will receive comments about the possible coming Pal’s is expected to be so large, the venue had to be changed.

According to a release from the Town of Abingdon, the meeting will be conducted at the Barter Theatre on 127 West Main Street.

The council will receive public comments on July 1 at 6:30 p.m. regarding the disapproval by some citizen groups of the teal color of the restaurant’s exterior.

All interested citizens of Abingdon are invited to attend.

News Channel 11 brought you this story after the development of the Pal’s Sudden Service was challenged after being approved by the city.

The Friends of Abingdon insist they are not against a Pal’s Sudden Service in Abingdon nor the restaurant itself.

