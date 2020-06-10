Town leaders vote to replace Jonesborough Days with Fourth of July Block Party

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Jonesborough Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted Monday to not have Jonesborough Days this year. Instead, it will be replaced with a block party.

The Fourth of July Block Party is slated for downtown on Saturday, July 4.

Planners hope the block party will not only be fun for the community, but will help local businesses that had closed due to COVID-19.

The agenda item from the BMA meeting shows the plan is to not have food and craft vendors at the block party to encourage visitors to stop in the stores and restaurants in the block party area.

According to Mayor Chuck Vest, a proposed main stage and alcohol tent were nixed by the BMA Monday night.

Vest told News Channel 11 that a movie screening was approved and expanded on. He said that will take on more of a “drive-in” style. He said they hope to use the parking lot behind the Historic Courthouse, as well as the upper parking lot across from Tennessee Hills Distillery, for the movie.

If that is unavailable, the town could use only the upper parking lot, Vest said.