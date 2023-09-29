CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Town Hall meeting at the Hampton Fire Station on Thursday gave community members the chance to bring up concerns over the Tweetsie Trail expansion into Carter County.

At the meeting, some asked about where the trail will be built and if it will increase taxes.

Former Chairman of the Carter County Parks and Recreation Board, Ken Gough, said there are solutions to all those concerns.

“The next thing is for the county commission to approve the grant,” Gough said. “When that is done, then it will come time to place a bid for a master plan, and then it will [take] several months to do the master planning for the project as well.”

Gough said the expansion is not an easy project and the completion will take time.