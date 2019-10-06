Tourists continue to visit Creeper Trail despite lack of fall colors

DAMASCUS, VA. (WJHL) – Even though people are used to seeing more colors on the leaves this time of year, it hasn’t stopped people from across the country from visiting the Creeper Trail.

Garry Greer, the owner of Damascus Bike Rental, tells News Channel 11’s Kristen Gallant that they were completely booked on Saturday.





Their store is just feet away from the Creeper Trail, where thousands of visitors come each year to hike and bike the trails.

Some of the many reasons people come this time of year is because of the weather and the fall foliage.

