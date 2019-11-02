Tourism making economic impact on the region

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City officials say many large events this fall have led to more than $5,000,000 of an economic impact in our region.

The Johnson City Convention and Visitors Bureau hosted and assisted several large events this fall, leaving a huge economic impact in the community.

In September and October alone, the events welcomed more than 7,500 visitors that left a $5.25 million economic impact on the community.

Two of the biggest events include the Built to Ride Tour, which reportedly brought in nearly 3,000 people and caused a $3.75 million tourism impact.

Last month, the Marching Bands of America competition at ETSU also reportedly brought in just over $1 million.

According to a press release The Johnson City Convention and Visitors Bureau, from other events in the months of September and October that are not factored into these statistics include: Umoja Unity Festival, Hoppy Possum Southern Brewer’s Cup, National Storytelling Festival and Apple Festival.

The Johnson City Convention and Visitors Bureau works to recruit and assist groups, tournaments, conferences, festivals, and rallies in an effort to bring more visitors to the area, the release said.

Last year, $272.6 million dollars were generated in direct tourism expenditures in Washington County. As a result, each household paid $424.68 less in local and state taxes.