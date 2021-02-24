TOUR: Officials say Lee County Community Hospital set to open Summer 2021

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL)- Wednesday afternoon, Ballad Health officials provided an inside look at the future Lee County Community Hospital, set to open in Summer 2021.

In January 2019, Ballad Health officials revealed plans to reopen the facility that has been closed since 2013.

The Lee County Hospital closed when it was part of Wellmont Health System.

I’m told these doors are set to open Summer 2021 at the Lee County Memorial Hospital @WJHL11 @ABCTriCities pic.twitter.com/wArueQgbdV — Bianca Marais WJHL (@BiancaWJHL) February 24, 2021

President of Ballad Health’s Northwest Market, Lindy White, said the upgraded facility in Lee County will offer telehealth options in-house and help connect patients with specialists in other regions.

“That is part of our mission is to bring healthcare services to communities where there’s a need. What’s exciting about this hospital coming back to this community is we’re able to bring emergency lifesaving care back close to home,” White said.

The facility, built in the 1980’s has been retrofitted for upgrades that meet modern medical facility standards.

Look for continuing coverage starting on News Channel 11 at 5 o’clock.