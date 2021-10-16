Tour of Destruction comes to Kingsport Speedway

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Looking for something to get your blood pumping? Check out the Tour of Destruction taking place at the Kingsport Speedway on Saturday.

Spectators will be able to come out and see monster trucks, a demolition derby, motorcycle stunts, a school bus race a 1 vs. 1 school bus demolition derby and more.

The Kingsport Speedway is located at 2961 North John B. Dennis Highway in Kingsport.

The event will begin at 7 p.m. and tickets will be available for purchase at the gates. Tickets are $30 for adults, $10 for kids 12 and under and parking is $5.