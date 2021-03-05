TOUR: Board of Education members get inside look at West Ridge H.S.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Friday afternoon members of the Sullivan County Board of Education got an inside look at the progress being made at the county’s new high school.

West Ridge High School will combine students from Sullivan North, Sullivan South and Sullivan Central.

School officials have previously said the new building has the capacity to hold 2,000 students and that they are expecting around 1,700 the first year.

West Ridge is expected to be ready for students by Fall 2021.

