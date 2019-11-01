Toss pumpkins off Gatlinburg Skybridge Nov. 1

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WJHL/WATE) – Halloween might be over, but the festivities continue.

The Gatlinburg Skylift Park is celebrating Halloween by hosting its first annual Gatlinburg SkyBridge Pumpkin Toss.

Kicking off at 4 p.m. on Friday, guests are invited to bring their rotting pumpkins or they can take one of the 200+ available pumpkins and toss them off the SkyBridge.

At 6:30 p.m., there will be a grand finale pumpkin toss where over a hundred people will line up on the bridge and toss pumpkins all at the same time.

Registration is $5 dollars and all proceeds go to the Sevier County Food Ministry. If you wear your Halloween costume, you will get $2 off admission to the Skylift Park.

The SkyBridge hangs 140 feet above the ground at it’s highest point