BULLS GAP, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration (TOSHA) is investigating a fatal workplace accident after a person reportedly fell into machinery at Barrette Outdoor Living in Bulls Gap.

On Wednesday, a state official confirmed with News Channel 11 that TOSHA started an investigation into the accident. The investigation can take between eight and ten weeks to complete, according to the official.

“Tennessee OHSA has started a fatality investigation into the workplace accident that took place at Barrette Outdoor Living,” stated Chris Cannon, the Chief Communications Officer for the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

The Hawkins County Rescue Squad stated on Sunday that emergency personnel responded to Barrette Outdoor Living in reference to someone trapped in machinery at the facility. First responders worked to treat the unidentified person for ‘multiple injuries’ before they were taken to a hospital by helicopter.

No further information will be available until the investigation is complete, the official stated.